Gabriel Jesus could make long-awaited return in Arsenal’s clash with Club Brugge

Gabriel Jesus could make his first Arsenal appearance in 332 days after he travelled to Belgium for his side’s Champions League match against Club Brugge.

Jesus has been sidelined since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round defeat against Manchester United on January 12.

However, Arsenal have confirmed that the 28-year-old has now been registered for their Champions League squad. He takes the place of Max Dowman, who sustained an ankle injury playing for the Gunners’ Under-21 side on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus was put through his paces in training on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

Jesus was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw Chelsea last month, and the following 2-0 home win over Brentford.

His possible return to first-team action in Belgium will come as a welcome boost to manager Mikel Arteta, who has faced a number of high-profile injuries so far this season.

Mikel Merino has recently led the line for Arsenal, with all of Viktor Gyokeres’ last three appearances coming as a substitute following a groin injury.

Kai Havertz remains out with a knee problem he suffered in Arsenal’s first match of the season.

The Gunners are bidding to bounce back from their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday by making it six consecutive wins in the Champions League when they face Club Brugge.