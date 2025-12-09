Chelsea hopes of Champions League progress in peril after defeat by Atalanta

Chelsea gave up a half-time lead to fall to a 2-1 Champions League defeat by Atalanta in Bergamo to leave their hopes of a top-eight finish on a knife edge.

Enzo Maresca’s side led through Joao Pedro’s near-post finish but were stunned after the break as the Serie A side hit back.

First, former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca was left unmarked to head the equaliser 10 minutes into the second half, then a fabulous late strike from Charles De Ketelaere, who smashed his finish beyond Robert Sanchez, won it.

The Blues had been the better side in the first 45 minutes and looked on course for the win that would have put them likely only three more points away from a guaranteed spot in the last 16.

But after their second-half collapse they will surely now need victories in both of their remaining matches – which include a trip to face Antonio Conte’s champions Napoli in January – if they are to avoid entering the play-off round.

Ademola Lookman was by far the sharpest thorn in Chelsea’s side in the first half. Inside the opening 10 minutes he worked his way to the byline and pulled back a cross that hit Sanchez before the loose ball was scooped clear.

Josh Acheampong, in for his first start since October in central defence, flung himself at Lookman’s bullet effort six yards out, saving a certain goal, before Marten de Roon thumped the rebound a yard over the bar.

Pedro turned Reece James’s low cross in at the near post after 25 minutes. The goal was initially ruled out for an offside against the Chelsea captain, but following a VAR check he was deemed to have timed his run to perfection before delivering a fine ball for Pedro to slide his first Champions League goal between the legs of goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

James then hammered wide from a good position on the edge of the box at the start of the second half as Chelsea looked to capitalise on their superiority.

Lookman was himself denied for offside after tapping in from three yards out before the visitors went up the other end where Jamie Gittens’ drive was beaten away at the near post by Carnesecchi.

The game had become more open and Atalanta took advantage just before the hour mark. The impressive De Ketelaere received the ball in space wide on the right, and as the ball came over, no one in Chelsea white went with Scamacca who rose unmarked in the six-yard box to nod it down and in past Sanchez.

A fine one-handed stop from the Blues keeper the kept out Scamacca from Lorenzo Bernasconi’s cross as Atalanta threatened to turn the match on its head.

A draw might have been a fair result, then with seven minutes to play, De Ketelaere burst past Marc Cucurella and crashed Atalanta in front in.

Pedro was left free in the box with virtually the final kick but blasted straight at the keeper, but the Italian side held on to move above Chelsea in the table.