Sporting news in brief

2028 OPEN MOVED TO AVOID OLYMPICS CLASH

GOLF: The 2028 Open will be held a fortnight later than usual to avoid clashing with the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the R&A has announced.

The event’s 156th edition will now take place from August 3-6, with the ISPS Handa Senior Open then being held from August 10-13 followed by the AIG Women’s Open from August 17-20.

The events are being moved to avoid clashing with the golf competitions for the 2028 Olympics, taking place from July 19-29.

Mark Darbon, R&A chief executive, said: “We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions.

“We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all of the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028. We can also confirm that The Open will be returning to its normal mid-July dates in 2029.”