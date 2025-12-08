Mohamed Salah comments ‘a disgrace’ – former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has called Mohamed Salah’s explosive post-match comments after Saturday’s draw at Leeds “a disgrace” and questioned whether the Egyptian superstar will play for the club again.

Salah said he had been “thrown under a bus” and had no relationship with head coach Arne Slot after being left on the bench for a third straight game. In response, Liverpool withdrew him from the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game.

“Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst – I don’t think it was. I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he has done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position.

“He’s chosen this weekend to do this now, and he’s waited I think for a bad result…everyone involved with the club (feeling) like they’re in the gutter, and he’s chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe try to get him sacked.”

Salah himself implied he might have played his last game for the club as he prepares to jet off to the African Cup of Nations following Liverpool’s clash with Brighton at Anfield next Saturday.

And Carragher added: “What he’s done off the pitch, I think the club have made the right decision in terms of him not going abroad. Whether he will play for Liverpool again, I don’t know.

“I hope he does, because he’s one of the greatest players we’ve ever had, but if you continue like that, and statements like that, if he doesn’t play, who knows.”