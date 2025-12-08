Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat struggling Wolves

Bruno Fernandes’ brace helped Manchester United get back to winning ways as rock-bottom Wolves’ wretched campaign continued with a 4-1 loss on a night of protest at Molineux.

Ruben Amorim fumed after last Thursday’s Old Trafford draw with struggling West Ham and would be forgiven for raging at his players midway through Monday’s match.

Fernandes put the visitors into a deserved lead, only for meek stoppage-time defending to allow Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to score Wolves’ first Premier League goal since October 26.

But whatever Amorim said at half-time did the trick, with Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount and Fernandes hitting the target in front of United-supporting world darts champion Luke Littler.

The Red Devils move up to sixth with a win that leaves Rob Edwards’ men rooted to the bottom of the standings with just two points from their opening 15 matches.

Wolves fans turned on their players at points during an evening when owners Fosun and chairman Jeff Shi were implored to leave, with many supporters only arriving in the 15th minute in protest.

Those home fans in place for kick-off made sure to boo former star Matheus Cunha’s every touch and saw Sam Johnstone deny Diogo Dalot early on.

The goalkeeper brilliantly stopped a fizzing Mbeumo effort at Molineux, where chants against the owners – including ‘you’ve sold the team, now sell the club’ – were followed by songs aimed at the players.

Wolves conceded a shambolic 25th-minute opener as Andre was dispossessed by Casemiro and Fernandes was allowed to recover from a slip meeting a Cunha pass to turn Emmanuel Agbadou and squirm a shot past Johnstone.

Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo (left) and Lisandro Martinez celebrate (Jacob King/PA)

The home fans raged and so nearly saw their side concede another minutes later, with Mbeumo denied by Johnstone and Cunha seeing an effort cleared off the line before Amad Diallo volleyed wide.

United continued to push and Diallo’s drive was deflected just wide of his own goal by Agbadou, who also survived a VAR check for handball.

There were audible groans as Wolves’ toothless attack faltered, only for Amorim’s retreating visitors to cough up a stoppage-time leveller. David Moller Wolfe had time to hit a cutback from the byline into the ground and stretching Bellegarde struck.

It was a rare Wolves goal but there was precious little for them to cheer about after that.

United’s players met for a huddle before a second half they played with renewed vigour and was only six minutes old when they went ahead.

A strong Luke Shaw challenge on Bellegarde – one that would force the goalscorer off – started a counter that saw Cunha play in Dalot. Johnstone rushed off his line and the wing-back smartly played the ball across for Mbeumo to direct into an empty net.

Mason Mount scored United’s third goal (Jacob King/PA)

The United relief was palpable and another followed in the 62nd minute as Fernandes clipped a brilliant ball into the box for Mount to sweep home.

The Wolves goalkeeper denied Fernandes before both managers made changes, including Jorgen Strand Larsen being replaced to cheers from the home crowd. The striker was clearly irked by the reaction.

Fernandes saw a free-kick deflect over but would not be denied a second for long.

Yerson Mosquera was adjudged to have handled a Diallo attempt and, having been sent to the monitor, referee Michael Salisbury pointed to the spot, from which the skipper slammed home in the 82nd minute.

Boos greeted the announcement of nine minutes of additional time. Louder jeers met the final whistle.