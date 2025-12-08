Arne Slot has ‘no clue’ if Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits he has “no clue” whether Mohamed Salah has played his last game for the club but insists he is “a firm believer there is always a possibility to return for a player”.

Salah was dropped from Liverpool’s Champions League squad travelling to Inter Milan following his explosive comments about his relationship with Slot, his treatment by the club and his future.

After Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds, for which Salah was an unused substitute in his third successive match starting on the bench, the Egypt forward said his relationship with Slot had broken down and he felt someone at the club was trying to force him out.

When asked whether Salah had played his final game for Liverpool, Slot – speaking ahead of Tuesday’s clash at San Siro – said: “I have no clue, I cannot answer that question at this period in time.”

He added: “I’m a firm believer there is always a possibility to return for a player. I can leave it at that.

“I don’t feel my authority is undermined. It is not about me, if my life is difficult. It’s not important, it is whether it is more difficult for the team and the club.”