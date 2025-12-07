Nuno Espirito Santo: West Ham were denied win at Brighton by two VAR mistakes

Frustrated West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo felt his side were denied a crucial Premier League victory at Brighton by a VAR mistake on two counts.

Georginio Rutter struck in stoppage-time to snatch a 1-1 draw for the Seagulls after Jarrod Bowen had put West Ham into the lead.

After referee Simon Hooper gave the goal, VAR Tony Harrington checked for a handball by Rutter in the build-up.

There also appeared to be a clear high boot to the head of Konstatinos Mavropanos as he jumped to clear the ball, by Brighton’s Charalampos Kostoulas.

“It’s not ‘appears’, it’s clear,” said Nuno. “I saw it, everybody saw it. We cannot understand how they gave the goal.

“VAR saw it, everybody saw it. I think both situations should be checked.

“It’s hard to take, man, it’s really hard to take especially after the hard work of the boys, the support of our fans that make us feel like we were in London.

“Then comes one situation, so many people see it, it’s hard to take.

“We trust, we trust this is the best league in the world.

“There’s not much to say, I want to apologise. It’s hard to speak when you have a group of players so disappointed. We are in a tough position.

“This game meant a lot to us. The boys worked really hard. It’s hard to take to go back to London with a point.”

The Premier League confirmed that VAR “deemed Rutter’s arm was in a natural position and he did not deliberately handle the ball, and the contact with the arm was not immediately prior to him scoring”.

The high boot, meanwhile, was not regarded as dangerous play by the officials.

“If Dinos (Mavropanos) was stood on the ground, maybe,” added Nuno. “But there’s contact on his head, isn’t there?”

Bowen fired West Ham into a 73rd-minute lead with an incredible goal which was essentially a tackle.

He slid the ball away from Seagulls defender Ferdi Kadioglu, guiding it across goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and into the net all in one motion.

It was a goal which so nearly secured the win which would have lifted West Ham out of the relegation zone, on goals scored, before Rutter’s controversial late leveller.

“Disappointing result for us,” said boss Fabian Hurzeler. “We wanted more, we didn’t deserve more, especially after the first half.

“We didn’t have energy, no intensity, no joy, no connection.

“We started playing football when we conceded the goal, the reaction was good, but overall – especially the first half – we can’t be happy.”