Crystal Palace climb into top four of Premier League after beating Fulham

Marc Guehi’s late winner lifted Crystal Palace to fourth in the Premier League after they snatched a 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

There was little to separate the sides in this London derby, with Harry Wilson’s stunning equaliser for the Cottagers cancelling out Eddie Nketiah’s well-worked opener on his first league start of the season.

A decision by Eagles boss Oliver Glasner to shore up his midfield led to his side finishing the stronger after Fulham had put them on the backfoot – and had a goal by Emile Smith Rowe ruled out for offside by VAR.

Smith Rowe almost gave Fulham an eighth-minute lead to reward a bright start from the hosts when his shot from Alex Iwobi’s low corner was deflected narrowly over the crossbar.

Having seen off the early pressure from the hosts, Palace went ahead in the 20th minute when Adam Wharton’s fine pass into the area found Nketiah who had enough time to pick his place and find the bottom corner.

Fulham thought they had levelled four minutes later as Sander Berge put through Smith Rowe, who went for power and his rising shot was impressively turned over by Eagles goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

It was a strong response to going behind from the home side, and they soon had another chance when Iwobi was only able to shoot tamely at Henderson after the visitors struggled to clear Samuel Chukwueze’s cross.

An equaliser which Fulham deserved then arrived in the 38th minute when Wilson exchanged passes with Raul Jimenez before finishing sublimely with the outside of his left foot from the edge of the box.

The two sides were level after a very watchable first half, but Palace could have gone back in front within four minutes of the restart when Jean-Philippe Mateta scuffed wide after being played in by Yeremy Pino.

The hosts then thought they had completed the turnaround after 51 minutes when Smith Rowe converted the rebound after Iwobi had headed against a post.

However, VAR ruled out the goal for a marginal offside against Chukwueze, whose cross it was that had caused problems for the Eagles in the first place.

The visitors then almost went 2-1 up themselves when Nketiah tried to bundle in Tyrick Mitchell’s cross, but Timothy Castagne cleared off the line for Fulham.

Having been under the cosh for much of the afternoon, Palace came on strong in the closing stages and came close when Christantus Uche stretched to reach Mitchell’s ball and was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

But the Eagles snatched victory in the 87th minute when captain Guehi rose highest to flash in a header from Pino’s corner to lift his side into the Champions League places.