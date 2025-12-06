Villa put themselves in the title conversation with thrilling win over Arsenal

Emiliano Buendia scored with the last kick of the game as Aston Villa blew the Premier League title race wide open with a dramatic 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal.

Buendia scored in the fifth minute of time added on to end the Gunners’ 11-game unbeaten run in the league and cut the gap to just three points at the summit.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Unai Emery’s side, who have now won nine of their last 10 Premier League games and have firmly entered the title race.

They had looked like being denied as Leandro Trossard’s early second-half goal cancelled out Matty Cash’s first-half fizzer and the Gunners were holding firm.

But Buendia’s strike at the death won it and delivered a potentially damaging blow to a club who have a nervous disposition when it comes sticking it out in title races.

Emery, who was replaced at the Emirates Stadium by Mikel Arteta, will deny his side can win the league, but they are a match for anyone and will be feared.

Villa put Arsenal under duress from the start and they could have taken the lead inside the opening 20 minutes, but for a brilliant stop by goalkeeper David Raya to deny Ollie Watkins.

The ball broke to John McGinn and he played in the England international, who wriggled past Jurrien Timber and Ben White and looked primed to score until Raya sprung to his left and pulled off a fine save.

They fired another warning in the 29th minute when Morgan Rogers’ cross from the left made it all the way to the back post where Cash fired a goalbound shot that was brilliantly blocked by Declan Rice.

But Arsenal did not take heed and Villa went ahead in the 36th minute.

This time Pau Torres’ cross took a nick off Timber and Cash took advantage of Eberechi Eze switching off to lash home.

It gave Villa a deserved half-time lead and Eze’s punishment for his costly back-post nap was a half-time hauling.

Trossard was the man to replace him and he came close to equalising in the 50th minute but he put a volley just the wrong side of the post.

Two minutes later, the Belgian did find the back of net as the Gunners drew level.

Arsenal made headway down the right and Emiliano Martinez could only get a hand to Saka’s cross, which fell to Trossard at the back post to ram home.

It was a lacklustre start to the second half by Villa, and they were punished, but their response was good.

Watkins again tested Raya with a low shot but the Spaniard was equal to it.

Arsenal regained the upper hand and briefly began to push Villa back.

And Martinez was called into action to make a flying stop, getting fingertips to Martin Odegaard’s 20-yard shot.

But Villa roused and Donyell Malen was gifted a chance to win it in the 77th minute when Riccardo Califiori missed his clearance but the Dutchman dragged just wide.

When it seemed to be heading for a draw, Buendia intervened at the death, stroking home after an almighty goalmouth scramble to send Emery tearing down the touchline in delight.