Max Verstappen to go ‘all out’ to beat Lando Norris to title after landing pole

Max Verstappen has told Lando Norris he is ready to go “all out” to deny the British driver his first world championship on the eve of Formula One’s title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen will start from pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit after he danced his way to top spot with one of the laps of his life to keep his dreams of a fifth straight title alive.

Norris, who holds a 12-point championship lead over his Red Bull rival, lines up alongside his nemesis on the front row with Oscar Piastri, the other title contender who is four points further back, in third.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with pole sitter Max Verstappen (David Davies/PA)

Red Bull’s Verstappen is well aware that an eighth victory of the season will not be enough to complete one of sport’s finest comebacks.

For Norris, crossing the line in third, would see him become the 11th British champion regardless of where his rivals finish.

But after taking pole by an impressive 0.201 seconds, Verstappen warned Norris: “I will go all out. I have nothing to lose.

“I am going to try to win the race, defend, and if I need to attack I will attack because what can happen? You are either second or third or you win and that would be fantastic. But I need help and luck to take the championship.”

PA graphic

Lewis Hamilton, whose misery continued here when he qualified 16th, headed into this race nine years ago, like Verstappen, from pole and needing to overturn a 12-point advantage to beat Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg to the title.

Hamilton backed Rosberg into the chasing pack in the hope the German would fall to fourth or lower. It did not work – with Rosberg crossing the line in second and retiring just five days later – but there is every chance Verstappen might deploy the same tactic.

Indeed, Mercedes’ George Russell, fourth on the grid, said: “I don’t expect Max to drive into the sunset.”

And Verstappen continued: “It is very different times (to 2016). I hope it is not a straightforward race but hopefully that is not because of me.”

When pressed on the prospect of Verstappen resorting to the dark arts, Norris, 26, replied: “No idea. I expect everything.

“So let’s wait and see. I wanted to be on pole but we didn’t have the pace today. I am behind the one person I wanted to be ahead of so that is why I am disappointed.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said: “With regard to the options available to Max, I would not be surprised to see some interesting racing, but I am sure it will be within the boundaries of sportsmanship and fairness.”

McLaren won the constructors’ championship with six races to go and allowing Verstappen, who had been 104 points off the pace, to beat Norris or Piastri to the title – having not led once this year – would be considered a failure for the British team.

Norris added: “I would sign for that now (finishing second on Sunday) but life is not that simple sadly.

“I will plan as to how we can win the race and that is how I want to win the season, standing on top, so nothing changes from that side.

“Normally to be hunted is fine because you have an advantage. I feel good, I am comfortable and ready to go. You just can’t plan for everything. I am excited to get the final race done, and go on holiday.”