Lewis Hamilton full of ‘anger and rage’ after more qualifying misery

Lewis Hamilton said he is feeling an “unbearable amount of anger and rage” following his latest dismal display in a Ferrari.

Hamilton is set to finish a season without a single podium for the first time in his career after he suffered a hat-trick of Q1 eliminations.

After qualifying 20th and last in Las Vegas and 17th in Qatar, he will line up for Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 16th.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a season to forget for Ferrari (David Davies/PA)

“I don’t have the words to describe the feeling that I have inside,” said Hamilton.

“An unbearable amount of anger and rage. There is not really much I can say about it.”

Hamilton’s latest setback in qualifying came after he crashed out of final practice and suffered significant damage to the front of his Ferrari.

Hamilton’s mechanics won the short race against time to repair his car but the 40-year-old might have been better off staying in his garage.

He began Q1 with a lap he said “felt good” but ended it apologising to his team when Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto progressed to Q2 and sent Hamilton for an early bath.

“Every time, mate, I am so sorry,” said Hamilton on the radio.

Hamilton finished two-and-a-half tenths behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who qualified an eye-watering 11 places ahead of him in fifth.

In his debut season in red, Hamilton has been out-qualified by Leclerc 19 times in 24 appearances. Leclerc is also 78 points ahead of him in the championship.

Asked if he had an action plan in place to improve his dire run, Hamilton said: “Not at the moment, no. I don’t have any plans for anything.”

And when pressed on whether he will be able to reset from the worst season of his career, he added: “Time will tell. It is the shortest break.”

Testing for the new season begins on January 26.