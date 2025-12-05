Pep Guardiola will not rush Rodri return as he looks at long-term recovery

Pep Guardiola admits Rodri could be “a few weeks” away from returning and accepts it may be next season before he is back to his best.

Yet even so, the Manchester City boss believes the midfielder will still make an enormous difference to his side when he is fit again, just by his mere presence.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner missed most of last season after suffering a serious knee injury and his attempts at a comeback this term have met with repeated frustration.

Rodri has endured a difficult 15 months since being injured against Arsenal in September 2024 (Martin Rickett/PA)

He has played just one minute in the 11 games since he limped off with a hamstring injury in City’s victory at Brentford on October 5.

The Spain international has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Sunderland and not only does he look set to miss next week’s Champions League trip to Real Madrid, but several more games as his return is carefully managed.

Guardiola said: “He’s a bit more careful after what happened with the previous ones, when he stepped back. We have to be more cautious to make sure it is safe.

“It’s not a step back. The process of recovery is doing well. He starts to make training sessions on the pitch already. So, hopefully, in a few weeks, he can start to be with us.

“I want desperately for him to come back – in Madrid and the next ones – but then not six more weeks out. It makes no sense. I want to be sure.

“In some moments he’s sad – I would not be happy if he’s not sad or concerned – but I said, ‘It’s the last step, you’re on the verge of coming back, don’t make one step forward to make 1,000 steps backwards’.

“He has a World Cup and next season, then the next season and the next season. As much we recover him, it will not be for now, it will be for the end of the season and next season. That is the main thing.”

Guardiola (left) does not want to gamble on the midfielder’s fitness (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rodri has been sorely missed for much of the last 15 months and City’s vulnerabilities without him were in evidence on Tuesday when they nervously held off a Fulham fightback to win 5-4 at Craven Cottage.

Guardiola said: “Rodri is another level of player, another level. If Rodri came on for the last 20 minutes against Fulham, put right in the middle, do you know the effect?

“Just his presence, not even touching the ball, the other 10 players would feel safe, better. They’d play better even if he doesn’t touch the ball, just for the fact that he is there.”