Kobbie Mainoo ‘being ruined’ by Ruben Amorim treatment, says Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes has warned Kobbie Mainoo is “being ruined” by his lack of chances under Ruben Amorim and suggested he needs to leave Manchester United for the good of his career.

The 20-year-old had the world at his feet after a stunning breakthrough campaign in 2023/24, which ended with the academy graduate scoring the winner in the FA Cup final and breaking into the England set-up.

But the midfielder has gone from starting the Euro 2024 final for his country to struggling for game time at United, resulting in him requesting a loan move in August.

That was rebuffed and Mainoo is still waiting for his first Premier League start of the season, with Amorim even overlooking him for a role off the bench in Thursday’s 1-1 home draw with West Ham.

The United boss last week said he considered Mainoo “a starter”, but club great Scholes has taken umbrage with the Portuguese’s approach to the player.

“Bull****,” he was reported to have said in a now-deleted Instagram story that reposted the manager’s quote.

“The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football.

“Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.”

Mainoo’s only start for United in all competitions came in August’s humiliating Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby and Amorim’s reluctance to utilise him has been a hot topic all season.

“Of course, I understand (the constant questions about Mainoo) and my job is to answer,” the frustrated United boss said when previewing Monday’s trip to Wolves straight after the 1-1 home draw with West Ham.

“But I am trying to answer always the same thing and you ask me always the same thing.

“I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He was… he starts for England, but that doesn’t mean I need to put Kobbie (in) when I feel I shouldn’t put Kobbie (in), so it’s my decision.”

Mainoo won the last of his 10 England caps in September 2024 and has not been selected by Thomas Tuchel since he took charge at the start of the year.

He will be wondering if he has any chance of making it to next summer’s tournament and, more immediately, what he can do to get minutes at United.

Asked if he could see how the lack of a Premier League start could be demoralising and deflating for Mainoo, Amorim said: “I see it. I see it and I just want to win.

Kobbie Mainoo started the Euro 2024 final for England (Nick Potts/PA).

“I try to put the players… I don’t look who it is, I don’t care about that. I just try to put the best players on the pitch.

“You have (Manuel) Ugarte that played two games, one of them Case (Casemiro) was out. Bruno (Fernandes) is always fit, he’s the guy that is doing his position so maybe it has to do with that.”

Pushed on whether Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo going to the Africa Cup of Nations could present an opportunity for Mainoo, Amorim said: “I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends.

“If I see in the training it is the best thing, I will put it. That is the only way I know how to respond to that.”