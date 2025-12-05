England to face Croatia at World Cup again as Scotland land clash with Brazil

England have been drawn against Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L for next summer’s World Cup finals in North America.

Scotland have been drawn against five-times world champions Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, as well as Haiti, in Group C.

The Republic of Ireland will be in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and South Africa if they can come through the March play-offs.

World Cup 2026 group draw (PA Graphics)

Wales or Northern Ireland will head to Group B if they emerge victorious in the play-offs, alongside co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

England already knew before a single ball was drawn that they would benefit from a new Wimbledon-style seeding system introduced by FIFA, which will keep them apart from Spain and Argentina until the semis and from France until the final if all four countries win their respective groups.

Croatia are among the toughest opponents England could have expected and will be their opening match in Toronto or Dallas on June 17.

Then England manager Gareth Southgate consoles his players after defeat by Croatia at the 2018 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Croatia beat England to reach the final in 2018 before getting to the semis at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The location and kick-off times of the group matches will be confirmed by FIFA on Saturday.

If England win the group, they will face a third-place team in Atlanta in the round of 32 on July 1.

England faced Panama at the 2018 finals, beating them 6-1 in the group phase, while they have never faced Ghana before in a competitive match.

Scotland have faced Brazil four times previously at World Cups – in 1974, 1982, 1990 and 1998. That last meeting was the opening game of the 1998 finals – the last time Scotland qualified.

Scotland’s opening game will be against Haiti on June 13.

Wales or Northern Ireland will open against co-hosts Canada in Toronto on June 12 if they can make it. Wales face Bosnia-Herzegovina in a play-off semi, while Michael O’Neill’s men are away to Italy.

The Republic would play South Korea first up on June 11 if they can come through a play-off semi-final against the Czech Republic and then beat Denmark or North Macedonia.