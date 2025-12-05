Australia turn up the heat with rapid response in second Test

England were feeling the heat on day two at the Gabba, where Australia launched a dashing response to Joe Root’s unbeaten century in the second Ashes Test.

The tourists were all out for 334 inside the first 10 minutes, last man Jofra Archer brilliantly caught by the diving Marnus Labuschagne to end the innings.

That left Root not out on 138 as his first century in Australia, a mission a dozen years in the making, ended undefeated.

But Australia responded with dominance as the visiting attack failed to fire, racing to 130 for one in just 21 overs before the tea break as Jake Weatherald swatted 59 not out.

England’s Will Jacks looks frustrated as he bowls on day two (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

England’s initial optimism was blunted by a shoddy drop from wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who reprieved first Test centurion Travis Head on three when he fumbled a regulation edge off Jofra Archer.

Head cashed in with 30 more in a stand of 77 before skying a catch off Brydon Carse, but Weatherald kept the pressure firmly on England’s wayward bowlers.

Remarkably, given a lofty run-rate that settled at more than a run-a-ball, Australia started their innings with three consecutive maidens before eagerly making up for lost time.

Archer’s radar was off in his initial burst, Gus Atkinson could not find his top speeds and Carse was plundered for 45 off five overs as he failed to find a solid length.

Captain Ben Stokes could not stem the flow, Weatherald pocketing 10 fours and an uppercut six and Labuschagne adding 27 not out in support.