Trent Alexander-Arnold set for spell on sidelines with leg injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a spell on the sidelines after Real Madrid confirmed he has suffered a left leg injury.

Alexander-Arnold impressed during Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao and had a hand in Real’s opening two goals.

Ex-Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold was forced off early with an injury and tests have now confirmed it is a “muscular injury to the rectus anterior quadriceps”, but no timescale has been provided for when the England defender could return.

A statement read: “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player, Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the rectus anterior quadriceps in his left leg.

“His progress will be monitored.”

Alexander-Arnold has only made 11 appearances for Real since he signed on a free transfer in the summer due to a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign.