Wednesday’s briefing: Haaland brings up hundred and England end 2025 with win

Erling Haaland brought up his century of Premier League goals as Manchester City survived a remarkable Fulham comeback in a madcap 5-4 win.

Cristian Romero salvaged a point for Tottenham with a stoppage-time overhead kick in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle, while Jack Grealish’s strike lifted Everton to a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

England rounded off a memorable year, in which they won the Women’s Euro 2025, by beating a stubborn Ghana side 2-0 at St Mary’s in the final match of their homecoming series.

Guardiola mystified by City collapse

Pep Guardiola was at a loss to explain the finish to his side’s clash at Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Pep Guardiola was at a loss to explain what happened to his Manchester City side after they almost blew a four-goal lead at Fulham.

Erling Haaland became the quickest player to 100 Premier League goals when he opened the scoring as City established a 5-1 lead but goals from Alex Iwobi and substitute Samuel Chukwueze’s double left them clinging on for dear life by the end.

“Did you enjoy that, guys?” a smiling Guardiola said after the match. “Me? Impossible. It’s just a question of survival. Don’t tell me how, the players don’t know either. At the end we take it.

“It’s the Premier League, you can’t control, it’s the Premier League. I know you’re going to ask what happened, and I don’t have an answer.”

Frank hails Romero as Tottenham hit back to hold Toon

Cristian Romero celebrates scoring his and Tottenham’s second goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank hailed a “top performance” from skipper Cristian Romero after his brace helped salvage a 2-2 draw against Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes had put Newcastle ahead before Anthony Gordon’s penalty had restored their lead after Romero had levelled but the Argentina international had the final say with a remarkable overhead kick in added-on time.

“I think that was the perfect bicycle kick, hit with the shin, aiming for the bottom corner,” Frank said.

“I think he deserves that. A top performance defending. On the ball: coolness, calmness, duels, then get up there and score two goals.”

Moyes happy Everton are back on track

Jack Grealish celebrates scoring the opening goal for Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Everton manager David Moyes believes the Toffees’ hard-fought 1-0 win at Bournemouth proved Saturday’s 4-1 humbling at home to Newcastle was just a blip.

England international Jack Grealish’s 78th-minute goal was enough to earn Everton their third win in four Premier League games.

Moyes said: “That is three wins out of four and we’ve kept three clean sheets as well. We didn’t play well against Newcastle but we’ve just got a win at Old Trafford and come here and got another three points on the road.”

Kendall takes the cake for Wiegman

England manager Sarina Wiegman hailed a “special moment” for Lucia Kendall after she marked her second international start with a goal in a 2-0 win over Ghana.

Aston Villa midfielder Kendall bagged her first international goal after six minutes at St Mary’s, where she started her career at Southampton, before Alessia Russo’s stoppage-time penalty helped the European champions round off a memorable 2025 with a routine victory.

“She was really alert,” said Wiegman of Kendall’s close-range finish. “She was so happy. How she celebrated as if she’d won the Champions League.

“It was a fun moment, a special moment. It’s her home. She shows consistency and that’s not easy when you’ve just come into this environment. Things have gone so quickly. She keeps up her levels and shows that she’s a good player.”

Woods OK after on-air collapse

Laura Woods is a regular presenter for ITV and TNT Sports (Richard Sellers/PA)

Television presenter Laura Woods says she is “OK” after collapsing live on air during ITV’s build-up to England’s friendly against Ghana on Tuesday evening.

Woods was leading the broadcaster’s pre-match coverage while pitchside at St Mary’s when she stumbled forwards, with pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moving quickly to catch her as she fell.

Woods later posted on her Instagram story: “Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again.”

