Salford Red Devils wound up in companies court over an unpaid tax bill

Salford Red Devils have been wound up at a specialist companies court.

The 152-year-old club’s existence came to an end after a one-minute hearing relating to an unpaid tax bill due to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

Salford crashed out of Super League last season after a torrid campaign in which they repeatedly made late wage payments and failed to fulfil a fixture after a mass player exodus.

A general view outside Salford Community Stadium which was the home of Salford Red Devils (Mike Egerton/PA).

They were relegated to the second-tier Championship, and had been set to kick off the 2026 season with a home match against local rivals Oldham on January 16.

Supporters and businesses are understood to be interested in immediately ressurrecting the Red Devils as a ‘phoenix club’, and potentially fulfilling the old club’s fixtures.

The case against Salford was initially brought in June and had been adjourned several times to allow allow an opportunity for the debt to be paid. The club was not represented in court.