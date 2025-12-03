Igor Jesus earns Nottingham Forest victory at struggling Wolves

Igor Jesus scored his first Premier League goal for Nottingham Forest as they inflicted an eighth successive defeat on a doomed Wolves.

The Brazilian nodded home a second-half cross to open his league account for the Reds and earn them a 1-0 win at Molineux.

It was only ever going to need one goal against a Wolves side who have not scored in five league matches and appear on an irreversible slide towards the Championship.

New boss Rob Edwards has overseen an improvement in performances but their struggles in both boxes mean they remain winless after 14 games and Derby’s record-low points total of 11 looks a long way off, with games against Manchester United and Arsenal to come.

A visit to Molineux was just the tonic for Forest after they lost against Brighton at the weekend and a third win in four league games under Sean Dyche keeps them upwardly mobile.

It was a game desperately low on quality and void of goalmouth action in the first half until it came to life with some VAR controversy in the 37th minute.

Jesus thought he had broken his league duck when he planted a free header into the bottom corner from Omari Hutchinson’s corner.

But what looked like an obvious offside decision took a painstaking five minutes and 33 seconds to rule.

Despite Dan Ndoye clearly standing in an offside position in front of Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, VAR Rob Jones took an age to send Tim Robinson to the pitchside monitor, with the referee then taking another inordinate amount of time to confirm what appeared visible on one replay.

That was the only talking point of a dire first half which saw neither team manage a shot on target.

Wolves had not even mustered an effort but came close to scoring with their first attempt in the 48th minute.

A sweeping move saw Jackson Tchatchoua put his cross on a plate for Jhon Arias, but the Colombian flashed his header just wide.

There was a sense they needed that to go in as Forest responded well.

Neco Williams’ 20-yard free-kick was heading into the bottom corner until Johnstone tipped it around a post with the keeper then palming away Hutchinson’s effort.

The exasperated Molineux crowd were subjected to another mind-boggling two-minute 44-second VAR check for a possible Forest penalty.

That only delayed the inevitable as the visitors eventually did take the lead in the 72nd minute and Jesus was not to be denied.

It was the same combination as for the disallowed goal in the first half as Hutchinson made space on the right and whipped in a cross that the Brazilian was able to head into an empty net after Johnstone went walkabout.

Wolves did not have a shot on target until the first minute of stoppage time as Marshall Munetsi shot straight at Matz Sels.