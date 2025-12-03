Florian Wirtz’ deflected strike rescues Liverpool a point against Sunderland

Florian Wirtz’s dancing feet helped to rescue a point for Liverpool but he was denied a first Premier League goal after his deflected strike went down as a Nordi Mukiele own goal.

The Germany international waltzed past a couple of defenders before firing home via a deflection nine minutes from time to make it 1-1 and spare head coach Arne Slot more scrutiny after he left out Mohamed Salah for successive league matches for the first time in his Liverpool career.

Sunderland looked like pulling off a first win at Anfield in 42 years through Chemsdine Talbi’s long-range effort in the 67th minute – a goal fully appreciated by former Black Cats striker Kevin Phillips as he celebrated with fans in the away end.

But Wirtz, who impressed in Sunday’s win at West Ham, is starting to find his feet and he skipped through the Sunderland defence to earn his side a point in front of the Kop.

The 22-year-old, who could end up costing Liverpool £116million, is one of the numerous summer signings who represents the future, but he was one of the few involved in that £450m outlay who turned up on the night.

Despite his first league goal on Sunday, British record signing Alexander Isak looked lost, with the ex-Newcastle striker’s first-half effort which ballooned into the Anfield Road end greeted with howls of derision from the away fans.

Isak was expected to pick up the baton from Salah, who at 33 may finally have found an opponent he cannot beat in the onset of time, but he has yet to find that sharpness or consistency.

Salah made little impact when he was introduced for the start of the second half.

Bizarrely, the Egypt international’s departure to the African Cup of Nations in 10 days’ time may actually do the Dutchman a favour on that front as he will not have the dilemma over what to do with his most high-profile player.

Sunderland had the best chances in the first half, as the home side seemed more intent on not allowing themselves to be too open, with Trai Hume’s shot slipping through Alisson Becker’s fingers and onto the crossbar.

It was not until two minutes before the break that Black Cats goalkeeper Robin Roefs was tested with Dominik Szoboszlai’s swerving shot, closely followed by Alexis Mac Allister sending a header against a post.

Salah emerged for the second half with a point to prove, although behind him Joe Gomez would have been a little concerned to lose the protection Szoboszlai had given him and it was not long before the defender was booked for chopping down Reinildo Mandava.

Virgil van Dijk wins a header (Peter Byrne/PA)

Omar Alderete hit the outside of a post with a header before Liverpool shot themselves in the foot again.

Ibrahima Konate missed a header, Virgil van Dijk passed to Enzo Le Fee and he laid the ball off for Talbi to send a shot spinning off the Netherlands defender and past Alisson.

Wirtz, one of the few to step up, helped to rescue a point which they almost threw away as Federico Chiesa cleared off the line from a Wilson Isidor counter-attack in added time.