England to face Wales in group stage at 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup

England and Wales will clash in the group stage of the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

The two nations were both named in Pool F for the expanded tournament in Australia, which for the first time will feature 24 teams.

England and Wales are joined by Tonga and Zimbabwe, while Ireland and Scotland will meet in Pool D along with Uruguay and Portugal.

Hosts Australia missed out on being among the top six teams in pot one and paid the price when they were paired with rivals New Zealand in Pool A.

Debutants Hong Kong face a baptism of fire in the same group along with Chile, while two-time defending champions South Africa are in Pool B with Italy, Georgia and Romania.

France head Pool E, which also includes Japan, while Argentina and Fiji are in Pool C.

The tournament will take place from October 1 to November 13. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the knockout stages along with the four highest-ranked third-placed teams.