Mikel Arteta urges fans to turn up ‘like animals’ when Arsenal host Brentford

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for fans to turn up “like animals” at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night to help push the Premier League leaders on to victory over Brentford.

After coming from behind to draw 1-1 against 10-man Chelsea on Sunday – when the home side had Moises Caicedo sent off late in the first half at Stamford Bridge – the Gunners sit five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Given the hectic schedule with a midweek round of games before heading to Aston Villa on Saturday, Arteta knows the importance of delivering another dominant display against the Bees.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his side fully focused against Brentford (John Walton/PA)

“That is an opportunity tomorrow at 7.30pm everybody, 7.30pm kick-off, to be at the Emirates, bouncing and putting energy to win the game,” Arteta told a press conference.

“That is the opportunity that we have tomorrow – 7.30pm like animals, everybody at the Emirates to go again and beat Brentford, that is the opportunity.”

Arteta added: “Our motivation comes from preparation and how we prepare for every game to try to be better than the opposition.

“Where we are in the league and what we are doing, I don’t think we need any more motivation than that.”

Arsenal continue to manage several injury concerns, with centre-back William Saliba having missed the Chelsea game along with forward Leandro Trossard.

“He (Saliba) had a little niggle, so I think it’s going to be a matter of days, so let’s see if he is able to be there tomorrow,” said Arteta, who is still without Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes because of a thigh problem he sustained on international duty.

“The ankle one (earlier in the season) was really random and a very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn’t comfortable and he had to stay away.

“This one as well, very bizarre, but hopefully it will be a matter of days.”

Arteta knows it is always a balancing act keeping across everyone’s workload as Arsenal look to push on two fronts, his side also top of the Champions League standings after five straight wins.

“The attitude towards it and the way the players are performing and giving absolutely everything they can to fulfil those absences has been the key of the season because we have had to deal with a lot already,” Arteta said.

Defender William Saliba is the latest Arsenal player to have sustained an injury (Gary Oakley/PA)

“We try to manage every case, every individual in relation to how they feel in the context of the matches, adjust with the only purpose to have the best options on the best pitch and to be better than the opponent, that’s it.

“But I think every game that we play, when you look at the intensity in the Premier League against any opponent, what is needed is incredible.

“Brentford bring different threats, different challenges and you need to dominate that if you want to win the game.”