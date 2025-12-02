Isack Hadjar to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season

Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season as British teenager Arvid Lindblad is handed his Formula One debut.

Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has enjoyed an impressive rookie season with junior team Racing Bulls and sits 10th in the standings ahead of the final race.

He clinched a brilliant podium at the Dutch Grand Prix in August and has consistently outqualified and beaten team-mate Liam Lawson.

Hadjar replaces Yuki Tsunoda who, after five seasons in F1, looks set to be without a seat on the grid for 2026 as he takes on a role as Red Bull test and reserve driver.

Isack Hadjar celebrates taking third place at this year’s Dutch Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA).

The Japanese was promoted to Red Bull after just two races of this season, swapping places with the struggling Lawson having initially lost out to the New Zealander when Red Bull chose to ditch Sergio Perez after the 2024 season.

“I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One,” Hadjar said.

“After all the hard work I have put in since joining the junior team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

“This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the team‘s support and preparation.

“I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for. “

Hadjar is now the latest driver to attempt to cope with the demands of partnering Verstappen.

Arvid Lindblad will join Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls next season (David Davies/PA).

The Dutchman’s debut in 2017 was alongside Daniel Ricciardo and since then Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Perez, Lawson and Tsunoda have all come and gone having been unable to consistently match the dominant four-time world champion.

Lawson will be joined at Racing Bulls by British star Lindblad.

The 18-year-old has been part of part of the Red Bull setup since the age of 14 and was granted an FIA super licence aged 17 after a request from the team.

He sits sixth in the F2 standings with one race to go and has impressed when driving the Red Bull in F1 practice sessions at Silverstone and in Mexico.

“I’d like to thank everyone at VCARB for the opportunity. Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One so it’s a proud moment to take this step,” Lindblad said.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Red Bull junior programme and my personal team for their guidance, mentorship and belief; none of this would have been possible without their support.

“2026 will be a big challenge and I know there’s a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work closely with the team and rise to it. I can’t wait to get started, it’s going to be an exciting year!”