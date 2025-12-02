Cristian Romero takes plaudits as Thomas Frank hails Tottenham’s effort in draw

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank hailed a “top performance” from skipper Cristian Romero after his brace salvaged a 2-2 draw against Newcastle.

The Magpies had enjoyed a series of promising opportunities throughout the game before Bruno Guimaraes sent them ahead in the 71st minute.

Romero replied seven minutes later with an excellent diving header from Mohammed Kudus’ cross, before Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle’s lead from the penalty spot.

The Spurs skipper had the final say in a dramatic finale, scoring an overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage-time which bounced through the box and trickled into the bottom corner.

Speaking about Romero’s display, Frank said: “I think that was the perfect bicycle kick, hit with the shin, aiming for the bottom corner.

“Praising Cuti, I think he deserves that. A top performance defending. On the ball: coolness, calmness, duels, then get up there and score two goals.

“I think the bicycle kick will most likely get a little more praise but I think the header is more exceptional, the way he does that is better than many strikers.”

Romero’s eye-catching strike snatched a point for Spurs, who are still winless in their last five Premier League outings and sit 11th in the table, but Frank praised the “willingness” of his side following a tough run.

He said: “I really liked the character and mentality in the team and what this showed after three tough games.

“To go here to the fourth game in 10 days, the third away game at a very difficult place – go behind two times and come back shows everything about the willingness and mentality in the team.”

At 1-1, Newcastle restored their lead from the spot after Rodrigo Bentancur and Dan Burn tangled at the back post from a corner and referee Tom Bramall was called to the monitor.

He awarded a penalty, which Gordon converted, and Frank said: “The second one is very disappointing to concede because I think for me it’s never a penalty.

“Even speaking to some from Newcastle (they) don’t think it’s a penalty and we need consistency.

“I think the referee’s call on the pitch, he nailed it, and VAR can only be if it’s clear and obvious. But, I want to speak about us and the mentality coming back.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described the two goals conceded as “hugely disappointing” following a strong display throughout the game.

He said: “We’re hugely frustrated with ourselves really. That was a game where we had to work really hard for the first goal.

“I thought we were the dominant team, knocking on the door through the first half.

“The goal came when it came and felt then we were in a strong position having been relatively comfortable defensively to them.

“To concede the two goals in the way that we did is hugely disappointing because we pride ourselves on being better than that defensively.”

Asked about the penalty decision, Howe replied: “I’ve just seen it again, the defender doesn’t look at the ball, he’s just focused on Dan and Dan goes down, so I can see why it was given.”