Pep Guardiola unclear when key Man City midfielder Rodri will be fit to return

Manchester City remain unclear when key midfielder Rodri will be fit to return to action.

The Spain international has endured a troubled return after missing much of last season with a knee injury and has appeared just once – and then only for one minute – in City’s last 10 games due to a hamstring problem.

The 29-year-old has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Fulham and is doubtful for the home clash with Sunderland on Saturday.

“No, not yet,” said manager Pep Guardiola when asked, at a short press conference on Monday, if Rodri was available.

Asked if he could feature at the weekend, Guardiola said: “I don’t know.”

Guardiola spoke to broadcast media for little more than two minutes at a regular press conference on Monday lunchtime that was arranged to preview the clash at Fulham.

He spoke briefly about goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was booked for a fourth time in his short City career in the last-gasp win over Leeds on Saturday.

Donnarumma, who was also accused by Leeds manager Daniel Farke of feigning injury to allow Guardiola to deliver a key team talk at the weekend, is now just one yellow card away from a suspension.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was booked for a fourth time for City at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Yes, he has a lot (of bookings), he has many,” said Guardiola. “It is what it is.”

Asked if he had spoken to Donnarumma about it, he said: “No.”

Guardiola, who later did hold a further, longer, press conference with written media, was more forthcoming when discussing his opposite number on Tuesday, Marco Silva.

Silva’s side host City on the back of an impressive victory at Tottenham in their last outing.

Guardiola said: “Marco is many, many years there and always (when we) have been there – really, really tough games, difficult.

“The organisation is exceptional and every year I have the feeling that with the ball, they are better and better. Tough, tough opponent.

“I saw the games yesterday and today, against Chelsea, against Arsenal, last games against Sunderland.

“Always it’s so, so difficult for the opponents to break them up. It has always been like that in this beautiful stadium in London.”