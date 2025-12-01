Max Verstappen says ‘Call me Chucky’ after comparison to movie villain

Max Verstappen has told McLaren to “Call me Chucky” after Zak Brown compared their rival to a horror movie villain who keeps coming back.

Verstappen was 104 points off the world championship pace, but he will head to this weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi only 12 points behind Lando Norris.

McLaren CEO Brown made the comparison about Verstappen prior to the Qatar Grand Prix where a strategy blunder gift-wrapped the Dutchman his fifth win in eight races.

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri were also both disqualified from the previous round in Las Vegas for running illegal cars.

And when asked about Brown’s remarks, and whether he believes he is getting under McLaren’s skin, Verstappen said: “He can call me Chucky.

“I saw those comments, too, and I thought they were quite funny.

“I can only control what I do when I get in the car, that’s all I am focused on.”

Following Verstappen’s improbable win in Qatar, Formula One is now preparing for its first season finale involving more than two drivers for 15 years.

Piastri, who was left “speechless” after he was denied victory when McLaren failed to pit him during an early safety car period on Sunday, also remains in the championship hunt, albeit 16 points back with just 25 to play for.

Unlike both Norris and Piastri, Verstappen has experience of a title decider following his contentious victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi four years ago.

“I’m a lot more relaxed now,” said the four-time world champion when asked to reflect on the 2021 showdown.

“I know that I’m 12 points down and I go in there with just positive energy, and I will try everything I can.

“But at the same time, if I don’t win it, I still know that I have had an amazing season. So, it doesn’t really matter, and that just takes a lot of the pressure off. I’m just out there having a good time like I had today.

Max Verstappen won for a fifth time in eight appearances on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

“I also know that we will probably need to rely on some external factors. But a race like today shows that when you think it’s going to be boring and straightforward, it’s not. So, I’m hoping Abu Dhabi is going to be similar.”

McLaren have had the dominant car this year but are in danger of missing out on the drivers’ title.

Brown said: “We made the wrong decision and I feel terrible for Oscar and Lando. We let them down.

“You win and lose as a team but definitely not a great moment, so we’ll go back and study it.

“There is nothing we can do about it now. We’ll just do the best we can in Abu Dhabi.”