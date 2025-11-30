Joe Root questions the need for day/night Tests in an Ashes series

Joe Root is sceptical about the value of day/night Test cricket in the Ashes and prefers the “traditional” red-ball game.

After losing their series opener inside two days at Perth, England head back into battle against Australia on Thursday, looking to get back on level terms in Brisbane.

But the degree of difficulty has been cranked up by the fact the second Test will be played under the Gabba floodlights with a pink Kookaburra.

There have only been 24 day/night men’s Tests since the option was ushered in a decade ago and they have become something of an Australian speciality.

While the concept has been welcomed in lukewarm fashion elsewhere, it has become a regular fixture for the Baggy Greens, who have played 14, hosted 13 and won 12.

England, meanwhile, have won only twice in seven attempts under lights, losing three times Down Under.

“I don’t think you need it in Ashes series, absolutely not,” Root said as England took part in an afternoon session at the Gabba.

“I don’t think it’s as good as traditional Test cricket but it’s in the schedule. We’ve got to play it, and just got to make sure we’re better than them at it.

“It’s clearly something that works here for Australia and they enjoy it. So I think we just got to make the most of the opportunity to play it and put your best foot forward if you get your chance.”

The most distinctive element of day/night cricket is when the match enters the ‘twilight’ zone – where the bulbs take over from the sunlight and the battle between bat and ball begins to tip towards the bowlers. Wickets can often fall in clusters when that happens and teams who can manipulate the timings correctly often prosper.

“It’s just being aware of how quickly the conditions and the situations can change, and being the first to respond to that,” Root said.

“There might be times it seems really good for batting and you want to maximize that and almost feel like you can get ahead of the game. With the ball, you want to exploit those moments when you feel like there’s movement in there. I think there’ll be a tactical element to it…something to be aware of and to try and factor in and use to your advantage if you can.”

Australia’s match-winning centurion in Perth, Travis Head, unsurprisingly took the the opposite view. He averages over 51 against the pink ball, with three centuries in 10 Tests.

Travis Head is in confident form after his first Test century at Perth (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“Pink ball, white ball, red ball – who really cares? Does it need it, does it not? It’s a great spectacle and we’re going to have huge crowds again,” he said.

“If you win, you think it’s great. If you lose, maybe not. Both teams may have differing opinions by the end of it. I think it’s great for the game.”

While Head is buoyed by a brilliant knock last time out, Root suffered a false start as he was dismissed for nought and eight by Mitchell Starc.

Scrutiny over his record in Australia – which includes no centuries in 29 innings – continues but he is maintaining a level head.

“It’s having a bit of realism, understanding there are things I might have done differently, but also that it’s not the end of the world,” he added.

“I know I’m a good player, I know I’m going to be able to score runs again.”