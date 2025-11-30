Former West Ham captain and manager Billy Bonds dies at the age of 79

Former West Ham captain and manager Billy Bonds has died at the age of 79, the Premier League club has announced.

Bonds was the longest-serving player for the Irons, making 799 appearances across a 21-year career which saw him lift the FA Cup twice as well as winning the old Second Division.

After moving into coaching, initially with the youth team, Bonds was appointed manager in February 1990, securing promotion from Division Two and, after relegation in 1992, then taking the Upton Park club back into the top flight at the start of the Premier League era.

A statement from Bonds’ family via West Ham read: “We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved Dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless, and loving person.

“Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the club.

“He will always be in our hearts and eternally missed. We take comfort knowing that his legacy will live on forever.”