Mark Wood’s knee issue puts him in doubt for the second Ashes Test

Mark Wood looks set to miss the second Ashes Test after sitting out England’s first training session in Brisbane.

The Durham pace bowler remained at the team hotel to rest an issue with his left knee while the remainder of the side returned to work with an optional session at Allan Border Field.

England have four more days of practice at the Gabba ahead of their day/night second Test, including two under lights, but it is understood that Wood is not currently expected to feature in that game.

Mark Wood bowled 11 overs during the first Ashes Test in Perth (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

The 35-year-old missed the entire domestic season after undergoing surgery on the same knee in March and also had a hamstring scare during the pre-series warm-up match against England Lions.

He was ultimately passed fit after being sent for scans but delivered only 11 overs while wearing heavy strapping in Perth as the tourists slipped to a two-day defeat. Although wicketless he cleared 93mph in the first innings and struck all-rounder Cameron Green in the helmet with a fierce bouncer, before seeing his speeds drop in a brief stint during Australia’s chase.

He has previously made it clear he did not expect to play all five matches Down Under, telling former England captain Michael Vaughan on Fox Sports: “I’ll definitely not play five, I know that. I think it just depends. I think just review it after every game.”

Josh Tongue is one of the players vying for a call-up in Brisbane (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

England’s two spare seamers – Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts – are currently in Canberra, tuning up in the Lions’ match against a Prime Minister’s XI. That gives them some welcome time in the middle, should they be called upon and the pair are due to link up with the remainder of the Test squad on Monday.

Tongue, who was the team’s leading wicket-taker against India over the summer, would appear to be in pole position if a five-pronged pace attack continues to be the favoured approach, but spinner Shoaib Bashir and all-rounder Will Jacks are also on hand if they opt for a different balance.

Rain brought an early end to England’s initial Queensland workout, but the players were able to spend some time getting to grips with the pink Kookaburra, albeit in daylight conditions.