Keith Andrews backs Brentford striker Igor Thiago for Brazil call

Keith Andrews revealed Igor Thiago has ambitions of playing for Brazil after the striker scored twice to help Brentford beat Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League.

Thiago and Zian Flemming both converted penalties to kick off a frantic end to proceedings at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 24-year-old produced a brilliant finish to make it 2-1 before Dango Ouattara secured all three points with Brentford’s third in stoppage time.

The result leaves the Bees in eighth, and Andrews believes that his Brazilian star is setting his sights on the international stage.

“I think Thiago just needs to keep doing what he is doing, consistently do it well, and the goals will come,” he said.

“I have just been told that he is the top-scoring Brazilian in all of the major divisions, so it is pretty impressive really, isn’t it?

“So, I think if he maintains that, I know it is a big dream of his and one that we are supporting him with, obviously.

“Hopefully, that will happen for him.

“From my relationship with Thiago, his aspirations are to play for Brazil.”

Thiago opened the scoring from the spot in the 81st minute after Ouattara was fouled by Axel Tuanzebe.

But Burnley were soon level as Michael Kayode fouled Jaidon Anthony in the box and Flemming kept his cool with five minutes remaining.

However, a minute later the ball fell to Thiago inside the penalty area and he lashed the ball into the top-left corner on the turn.

Ouattara then wrapped up the win in stoppage time after being put through on goal.

Burnley have now lost four Premier League fixtures in a row and are languishing in 19th place in the table.

Scott Parker admitted his side are hurting after a difficult run of displays.

“Frustration, hurting, we knew how difficult this fixture would be,” he said.

“They have got some big results against big, big teams, so we knew the challenge ahead of us.

“I thought, in the first half, the game ebbed and flowed, we defend our moments.

“They can create huge pressure and stress on a team from set-plays and the ball coming into the box.

“We defended that really well and we had some opportunities as well.

“In the second half, it is fair to say that the pressure came even more on us and we could not get a foothold in the game.

“We showed real character to get it to 1-1, but where I can be critical of us in that moment is we conceded a goal within 30 seconds of us scoring really.

“It has happened a couple of times this year, so it is definitely something that we have been working on.”