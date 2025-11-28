Max Verstappen: Championship would easily be over if I had Lando Norris’ car

Max Verstappen has told Lando Norris that if he was driving his McLaren the world championship would “easily” be over.

In an interview with the Press Association ahead of this weekend’s pivotal Qatar Grand Prix, Red Bull’s Verstappen said Norris will be feeling the pressure of trying to close out his maiden Formula One title.

The four-time world champion also revealed he remains in close contact with Christian Horner – admitting he speaks to the former Red Bull principal at every race – and claimed age is a factor behind Lewis Hamilton’s troubled first year at Ferrari.

Lando Norris holds a 24-point lead in the championship (David Davies/PA)

Verstappen had fallen 104 points off the championship pace, but he heads into the final two rounds just 24 points adrift of Norris. Norris’ McLaren team secured the constructors’ championship in Azerbaijan in September.

“Your dream is to win a championship and that is when the pressure is on,” Verstappen told PA.

“It was the same for me when I was fighting for my first title. You definitely feel more pressure of being in that fight and thinking ‘this is my chance’ and not knowing if you will get another one.

“People can hide a lot. And I would if I was in his (Norris’) position. The pressure of getting it over the line is in the back of his mind.

“He is more affected by it when someone says something negative but every person is different. I don’t care. I am like ‘whatever, you can say what you want’.

“When you have won four world championships already, it is amazing and I shouldn’t be in the fight really but I am here.”

And if he was driving Norris’ McLaren, Verstappen replied without hesitation and wearing a broad smile: “We wouldn’t be talking about a championship.

Verstappen said he would already have won the title in Norris’ car (David Davies/PA)

“It would already have been won, easily.

“I mean they won the constructors’ championship so early that yeah… you can fill it in yourself.”

Verstappen hauled haul himself back into the title race by winning four of the eight races staged since the summer break – a scenario that appeared improbable after Christian Horner was dismissed with Red Bull in freefall.

Reflecting on Horner’s exit, Verstappen said: “The problem we had is that there was a lot of stuff that was going on. We were lost with the car and that didn’t help in terms of keeping everything under control and quiet and people were leaving, too.

“But everything together with the change in team boss, plus suddenly understanding the car, by coincidence it just brought peace because people were then suddenly more confident again and that calmed things down.”

Does he still speak to Horner? “Yes. Every race weekend. He will send a message about anything; how the race went and keeping up to date with life. So, we are still in very good contact, absolutely.

“It is very important to acknowledge what Christian did for this team and the moments we lived through together; the first title in 2021, the rollercoaster of that year and emotions of the final race in Abu Dhabi. They are moments you will never forget.”

Christian Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal in July (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Horner, 52, is plotting his return to the paddock and has recently been linked with Aston Martin. Adrian Newey has since been confirmed as team principal for the British outfit.

But Verstappen continued: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he is back, right? I don’t speak to Christian about that because I don’t want to interfere. And maybe it was not good for us internally in the team, but for the F1 world, him against (Mercedes team principal) Toto (Wolff) or whoever, that was always enjoyable to see. Now everyone is too friendly!”

Verstappen won his first title when he dethroned Hamilton before the Dutchman went on to dominate the sport. Hamilton has won just two races since and the seven-time world champion recently described his first season at Ferrari as a “nightmare”.

“If you don’t feel secure or comfortable within the team dynamic you cannot be yourself and that has an impact,” said Verstappen of his former rival.

“You leave a team that has been your second family in Mercedes and you have built up such a career with them. Everyone benefitted off that, Mercedes and Lewis and then going in a completely different route is not easy, plus you are going up against a guy (Charles Leclerc) that has been there for a while. It is very tough.

“And age is not on your side. You are not going to become faster at that age, not necessarily slower, but definitely not faster, whereas Charles is still getting better so that is also not helping him.”

Hamilton turns 41 in January and has two more years on his Ferrari deal.

Lewis Hamilton has described his first year at Ferrari as a “nightmare” (David Davies/PA)

“If this is your life, then it is very hard to step away from,” said Verstappen. “But if you have other projects going on, or something you really want to spend time on, than it is easier to step away.”

Verstappen, 28, is contracted to Red Bull for another three seasons but re-iterated that this could be his last deal in the sport.

He concluded: “My contract runs until 2028 but it (his future) will depend on the new rules in 2026, and if they are nice and fun. If they are not fun, than I don’t really see myself hanging around.

“Winning (a record-equalling) seven titles is not on my mind. I know that there are three more years after this one, so it could be possible, but it is not something I need to do before I leave the sport. I can leave the sport easily tomorrow.

“I have a lot of other passions; other racing categories, I want to spend more time with the family, and live off my own schedule. And in my mind I know if I close the chapter, it is closed. I don’t see myself stopping and coming back. Once I stop, I really stop.”