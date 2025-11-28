Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal says prostate cancer statistics cannot be ignored

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says prostate cancer statistics cannot be ignored and ​believes tests should be readily available after experts advised against screening for most men in the UK.

The UK National Screening Committee’s draft recommendation argued that there were more harms than benefits to using the PSA test for screening all men.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting says he will examine the evidence ahead of the final decision in March, by which point Van Gaal hopes more thought is given to the decision.

Louis van Gaal managed United between 2014 and 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Dutchman, who managed United between 2014 and 2016, revealed in April 2022 that he had undergone successful treatment on prostate cancer.

Van Gaal told the Press Association: “Every country has its own norms and values, but the statistics are also important.

“I think many men suffer from prostate cancer, that should be a reason to at least institute a screening test for prostate cancer.”