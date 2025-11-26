Thomas Frank pleased by Tottenham’s ‘identity’ despite loss to Paris St Germain

Thomas Frank saw more identity of the Tottenham team he wants to create in a 5-3 defeat at Paris St Germain.

Spurs were desperate for a response after Sunday’s 4-1 thrashing at Arsenal and twice took the lead in the French capital through Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani.

PSG loanee Kolo Muani grabbed his second goal against his parent club with 18 minutes left, but Vitinha sealed his treble soon after.

It ensured Tottenham’s unbeaten run in the Champions League ended to leave them 16th in the league phase after five fixtures, but they were applauded off by the travelling supporters.

After a succession of tepid attacking displays, this Spurs team which included impressive teenagers Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall went toe-to-toe with Champions League winners PSG for long periods.

“I’m pleased with the performance. It was the reaction I wanted from the players, from the team,” Frank insisted.

“We’ve been working very hard on that, the players, the staff, me, to make sure that we responded well and bounced back because that’s crucial after a bad performance.

“Today I saw more identity of the team I want to create, we want to create.

“Much more character, personality, aggressiveness. Three words you need to have in any team no matter how you want to do, how you want to play, whatever formation, whatever. Today we saw it, that I’m pleased with.

“Of course, I think it was performance that was up there where we could get something out of the game, a draw or a win. So, that’s a little frustrating thing that we conceded some goals.

“But something to build on. Strikers scoring two goals. The whole team, I think, all performed well.

“Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, positive. When we played against a decent team where they have one Ballon d’Or winner (Ousmane Dembele) and I think the next one is playing in midfield. Vitinha. Wow, what a player.”

Gray and Bergvall were especially influential in a fine first half for Spurs and provided food for thought for Frank after he has largely preferred a midfield of experienced pair Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur this season.

Frank added: “Very impressive. Two young players, said from the beginning, that I believe a lot in.

“Archie was there ready before Monaco and then unfortunately picked up the calf injury, so we’ve been waiting for him to be ready again.

“Today he showed a lot. The way the two of them set up the first goal was also joyful to watch, but the mobility, technical, ball handling, mentality, character, I liked it.”

Victory for PSG was crucial after a 2-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich at the start of November and Luis Enrique was pleased with the contribution of hat-trick hero Vitinha.

He added: “Vitinha today and as usual was sensational. Very happy to have him.

“The best thing he did was when he missed, and for the third goal, he created the opportunity and wanted the ball to convert the penalty kick.

“The midfielders were unbelievable. So beautiful to see them playing at this level.”