Enzo Maresca plays down Chelsea’s Champions League dismantling of Barcelona

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca insisted “nothing has changed” for his young side after they turned in a devastating display to sweep aside 10-man Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Victory ensured direct progression to the Champions League last 16 remains in the Blues’ hands but it was the manner of the win – a pulsating, courageous display full of bite, fluency in attack and an irresistible will to recover the ball – that felt like the most significant outcome of a memorable night.

Teenage winger Estevao cemented further his growing reputation by eclipsing fellow 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, who contributed little.

Estevao celebrates his goal





Jules Kounde had already scored an own-goal to give the home side the lead while Barca captain Ronald Araujo was red carded late in the first half for a second booking.

Liam Delap knocked in Chelsea’s third, his first goal since the Club World Cup in the summer, as Chelsea made a deafening statement ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with leaders Arsenal.

“It’s a big win, especially because it was Barcelona, but nothing’s changed in terms of what team we are and what we can achieve,” said Maresca, whose team will cut the gap at the summit to three points with victory over the Gunners.

“It’s important tonight, but no more than that. Now we focus on the next one.

“The feeling was very good. At home with our fans, it’s way nice to share this kind of moment. Now, next 48 hours completely switch off, have a rest, recover energy.

“We need to keep the momentum. It’s much easier to recover energy when you win games.”

Much of the talk in the build-up had brought comparisons between Estevao and Yamal, born less than three months apart and at 18 already looking like the future of European football.

But Maresca repeated his call for calm from fans and the media in the face of such evident talent.

“He needs to relax, he needs to enjoy, needs to play football,” he said.

Lamine Yamal had a night to forget

“He and Lamine are so young. If you start to talk about Messi and Ronaldo, it’s too much pressure for young boys like them. They need to arrive at the training ground happy.”

Barca boss Hansi Flick, whose side face a challenge to finish in the top eight after a second defeat in five Champions League matches this season, reflected on Chelsea’s dominance.

“Chelsea were more dynamic in the one-against-one situations,” he said. “This is what I want from my team. We have to fight a little bit more.

“It’s one game, it’s Chelsea. With one player less, it’s like this. I think positive for the next match.”