Michael Vaughan says it is ‘judgement time’ for England’s decision-makers

Michael Vaughan has warned that “judgement time” is at hand for those in charge of England’s Ashes campaign.

One of the most eagerly anticipated tours in a generation got off to a sorry start in Perth, where Ben Stokes’ side suffered a first two-day loss against Australia in 104 years.

That cranked up the pressure ahead of next week’s day/night Test in Brisbane but those responsible for England’s strategy – notably Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key – have rejected the chance to send senior players to Canberra for a pink-ball practice match at the weekend.

Michael Vaughan was working as a pundit in Perth as England went 1-0 down in the Ashes (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

That has been met with disappointment and incredulity in some quarters, not least Vaughan, but the current regime have never bowed to traditional thinking or second guessed their own instincts.

Now the man who regained the urn as skipper in 2005 says those in the top jobs are facing the moment of truth.

“They went 2-0 down in 2023 (later drawing 2-2) and we all gave them a little bit of rope because they were just at the start of the journey,” Vaughan told the Overlap’s Stick to Cricket podcast.

“Have you learned from ’23? From what I’ve seen this week the honest answer is no they haven’t, which disappoints me.

“When you’re in positions of power and leadership you can do exactly what you want but then you get judged on it. This is judgement time. At the minute they’ve had one opportunity here in Australia and it hasn’t worked.”

Opener Zak Crawley is also facing mounting scrutiny, heading to Queensland on the back of two ducks and a Test average that has dipped below 31.

England have long tipped him for success on this tour and he could hardly have imagined a worse start.

But Sir Alastair Cook, who made an remarkable 766 runs at the top of the order in the triumphant tour of 2010-11, believes he will get the entire series before the selectors even consider moving on.

“He’s been picked and backed for three years for this moment,” Cook told the podcast.

“England are happy with three innings (a series) out him, and those three innings tend to be unbelievable. He’s now got to deliver three out of eight for it to work.

“The decision on Zak will be whether this works over next eight innings. Okay, he’s grabbed a pair, which is horrendous, but it happens. It doesn’t change anything about Zak Crawley. They just back him, they can’t change now and they won’t change until after Sydney (the final Ashes Test).”