Martin Odegaard set to give Arsenal injury boost for Bayern Munich showdown

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could return for Wednesday’s Champions League blockbuster against Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian midfielder has been sidelined since early October with a knee injury but is pushing to make his comeback at the Emirates Stadium.

A heavyweight showdown sees the teams who began the week as the top two in the Champions League table, both with four wins from four matches, meet under the lights in north London.

Arsenal will head into the match still basking in the glory of Sunday’s 4-1 demolition of their derby rivals Tottenham.

“We have to make sure that we carry that energy tomorrow again to the stadium, to each individual and play with the same dominance, aggression, and efficiency against a top side,” added Arteta.

“This is the kind of game in the competition that we want to face and we’ve been very consistent.

“They have been as well and tomorrow is a great test for us to see where we are.

Mikel Arteta has been given an injury boost (John Walton/PA)

“Every opponent brings different challenges. Obviously they are in a great moment.

“The level of consistency they show in results, performances, in every metric that they have is very, very impressive. We know that.

“But as well it’s a massive opportunity for us to show what we are capable of.”

Arsenal are yet to concede a goal in the Champions League this season, but full-back Jurrien Timber knows they face a huge task in stopping former Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England captain has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances against the Gunners, including one for Bayern at the Emirates in the first leg of their quarter-final in 2024.

Harry Kane scored on Bayern Munich’s last visit to the Emirates Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Timber has been a key part of the Premier League leaders’ superb defensive record, both domestically and in Europe this season, and is relishing the challenge of shackling Kane.

“I think he’s an amazing striker. Everyone knows that,” said the Dutchman.

“He has so many qualities. He’s been doing it for such a long time already and now at Bayern Munich, he’s one of the best players in the world.

“So it’s going to be a nice challenge for us as a team, and as defenders, to stop him tomorrow.”