Man City changes punished with Champions League loss to Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester City paid the price for making wholesale changes as they slumped to a surprise 2-0 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s decision to bench a host of big names including Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma backfired as Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick fired the Germans to a memorable win at the Etihad Stadium.

The defeat ended City’s unbeaten record in the league phase and, with a tricky trip to Real Madrid next, their top-eight prospects suddenly look weaker.

Pep Guardiola’s decision to bench the likes of Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki backfired (Martin Rickett/PA)

Haaland was among the big guns summoned in the second half but the damage was done in the first hour as a Leverkusen side thrashed 7-2 by Paris St Germain last month made light of the absence of 12 players.

It was not the response Guardiola had hoped for following Saturday’s reverse at Newcastle, from which only Nico Gonzalez retained his starting place.

His desire to rotate amid a busy programme was understandable but the ineffectiveness of his second string, particularly in an Omar Marmoush-led attack, will be a concern.

City had an early chance when Nathan Ake poked at goal following a corner but former Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken pushed away.

It was a rare opportunity for the hosts who, despite plenty of possession, lacked bite up front as Haaland watched on from the bench.

Erling Haaland could not turn the game around off the bench (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leverkusen soaked up plenty of pressure but carried a threat on the break and Rayan Ait-Nouri blocked a fierce strike from Ernest Poku.

The Germans grabbed the lead in the 23rd minute as they swept forward from deep. Ibrahim Maza delivered a cross from the right and Christian Kofane laid off for Grimaldo to drive in.

City’s response was lacklustre and it was not until the closing stages of the first half they posed any danger. That was dealt with as Flekken stuck out a leg to block a low ball from Oscar Bobb and then saved a long-range effort from Tijjani Reijnders.

Guardiola made a triple change at the interval, sending on Phil Foden, Nico O’Reilly and Jeremy Doku, but the tempo of the game was not altered.

Alejandro Grimaldo (right) celebrates scoring past James Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leverkusen doubled their lead in the 54th minute when Schick got ahead of Ake to meet a Maza cross with a superb glancing header that James Trafford could do nothing about.

Haaland was introduced with just over an hour gone and was soon in the action as he raced on to a Foden throughball but Flekken rushed out to meet him.

City upped the pressure but England and former Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah was superb in the visitors’ defence.

Haaland shot over and Rayan Cherki had a free-kick saved but it was not to be on a poor night for City.