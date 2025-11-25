Estevao stuns Barcelona as Man City and Newcastle suffer Champions League losses

Estevao scored an outstanding individual goal as Chelsea celebrated a stunning 3-0 Champions League win over 10-man Barcelona.

A Jules Kounde own goal put Enzo Maresca’s men ahead before Barca captain Ronald Araujo was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Estevao then provided the highlight of a memorable night at Stamford Bridge before Liam Delap’s first strike for the club ensured the Blues climbed to fifth in the table.

Manchester City paid the price for making wholesale changes as they slumped to a surprise 2-0 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Pep Guardiola’s decision to bench a host of big names including Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma backfired as Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick fired the Germans to victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Borussia Dortmund are level on 10 points with Chelsea and City after Serhou Guirassy’s double set them on course to thrash 10-man Villarreal 4-0.

Guinea international Guirassy struck either side of a red card for Juan Foyth before Karim Adeyemi and Daniel Svensson sealed victory.

Juventus needed a stoppage-time winner from substitute Jonathan David to defeat Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt 3-2 and claim a first victory of this season’s competition.

Sondre Brunstad Fet’s 87th-minute penalty looked to have earned the hosts a point after Juve pair Lois Openda and Weston McKennie overturned Ole Didrik Blomberg’s first-half opener.

Scott McTominay spared the blushes of Rasmus Hojlund as Napoli celebrated victory on the fifth anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death by beating Qarabag 2-0.

Scotland midfielder McTominay headed home a 65th-minute opener and then forced an own goal from Marko Jankovic after Manchester United loanee Hojlund had a penalty saved.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half brace earned Marseille a 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle, who led through Harvey Barnes.

Pointless Ajax remain bottom of the table after goals from Samuel Dahl and Leandro Barreiro secured Benfica a 2-0 success in Amsterdam and a first win of this season’s tournament.

Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise won 1-0 away to Galatasaray thanks to a second-half finish from Promise David, while Slavia Prague versus Athletic Bilbao ended goalless.