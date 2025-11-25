Estevao scores wondergoal as Chelsea stun European giants Barcelona

Estevao scored an outstanding individual goal as Chelsea got their Champions League campaign back on track with a stunning 3-0 win over 10-man Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s side already led though defender Alejandro Balde’s own goal when, 10 minutes into the second half, the Brazilian winger drove at a defence already missing red-carded captain Ronald Araujo and produced a moment that will be talked about in west London for years.

Reece James flicked the ball into his path down the right and from there the 18-year-old mesmerised, slipping inside Pau Cubarsi then gliding across Balde before rifling a rising, unstoppable finish high into the net.

Chelsea’s Estevao scored a wondergoal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea had flown at Barca in the first half, a pulsating, courageous display that made a clear second best of the five-time European champions who had none of the Blues’ bite or fluency in attack, nor their irresistible will to recover the ball.

The duelling in midfield was ferocious and more often than not Chelsea emerged in possession and on the offensive charge, and by the end Maresca could fairly claim to have witnessed the best 90 minutes from his rapidly improving team in his 18 months in the job.

Liam Delap scored his first goal since the Club World Cup to round things off. The win meant Chelsea will likely secure direct passage to the last 16 with victories in two of their final three matches.

Equally significant, there was a feeling that the old Chelsea – European heavyweights and twice victors in this competition under previous ownership – were back after years unsure of their direction.

Enzo Fernandez stuck the ball in the net after three minutes, denied a goal by a handball in the buildup by Wesley Fofana, then Ferran Torres took advantage of a midfield mix-up between James and Moises Caicedo, only to plant a wonderful chance wide when through on Robert Sanchez.

An offside flag denied Fernandez a goal for a second time from Estevao’s free-kick, before Pedro Neto – playing as a false nine – thumped high into the Matthew Harding Stand behind Joan Garcia’s goal after racing away from Barca’s high defensive line.

Chelsea kept coming. Alejandro Balde initially did brilliantly to deflect Fernandez’s first-time hit behind. From the corner, the ball was worked down the right to free Marc Cucurella who ran it to the byline and cut back for Neto cleverly to flick goalwards. Torres dug the shot off the line, but the ball bounced against Kounde and in.

Chelsea were rampant and needed no favours from Barcelona but visiting captain Araujo did them one anyway, clattering across Cucurella near the touchline to earn a second yellow card in 12 minutes and a first-half dismissal.

Yet another offside goal – a third for anyone counting – suggested Chelsea intended to conduct the second half at the same dizzying level, substitute Andrey Santos this time denied, but the home side were anything but discouraged.

Estevao’s moment came soon after, embarrassing Balde and Cubarsi impudently and hitting the roof of the net with venom.

Delap came off the bench and tucked away the third, finishing tidily from Fernandez’s centre.