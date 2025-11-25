Accused breaks down in tears as jury sworn in for Liverpool parade crash trial

The man accused of the Liverpool parade crash cried as potential jurors were brought in to be selected for his trial.

Paul Doyle, 54, held his head in his hands as the panel of more than 30 jurors was brought into the courtroom for the start of his trial on Tuesday.

Five women and seven men were sworn in to serve on the jury for the Liverpool Crown Court trial, with two women to sit as reserve jurors through the opening of the case.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC told jurors the trial concerned events connected to Doyle’s “alleged conduct at the Liverpool FC parade”.

He said: “The incident, as you may already be aware from general public knowledge, occurred in a busy city centre setting and has been the subject of public attention.

Forensic officers at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after the victory parade (Peter Byrne/PA)

“For that reason it is especially important each of you keep strictly to the rules I am about to outline to you.”

He said their decisions must be based solely on the evidence heard in court and warned them against doing their own research.

Jurors were told not to use social media to speak about the trial.

They were sent home shortly after midday and told to return on Wednesday, when the prosecution is expected to open the case.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, is charged with 31 offences related to the incident on May 26, which happened as crowds were gathered in the city to celebrate the football team’s Premier League title win.

Before the jury came in, he was rearraigned on four counts which were amended to reflect medical evidence and entered not guilty pleas.

He denies dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.

More than 130 people reported injuries after the Ford Galaxy Titanium collided with crowds on Water Street just after 6pm.

The charges relate to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years old.

The youngest is Teddy Eveson, who Doyle is accused of attempting to cause GBH to with intent.