Lewis Hamilton advised to curb fierce self-criticism by Ferrari boss

Lewis Hamilton has been urged to “calm down” by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur following the seven-time world champion’s latest attack on his own form.

Hamilton described his first season at Ferrari as the worst of his 19-season career in the wake of a Las Vegas Grand Prix where he qualified last.

The 40-year-old also said that he was eager for the year to end – with two remaining rounds to come in Qatar on Sunday and Abu Dhbai the following weekend – and added that he is not looking forward to next season either.

However, Vassuer said: “I understand the reaction from Lewis just after the race. But he has to calm down and be focused on the next two races.

“Lewis was there in practice and the pace was good, but starting from 20th is not the best way to have good results.

“For now, we have to calm down. To jump out of the car and make the first comments, it is always a bit too much.”

Hamilton’s nightmare debut campaign for Ferrari hit rock bottom in Sin City when he posted the slowest time in qualifying.

He progressed to 10th by the end of the race – subsequently upgraded to eighth following the disqualifications of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – but crossed the line nearly a minute behind winner Max Verstappen.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has urged Lewis Hamilton to ‘calm down’ (David Davies/PA)

Hamilton is 74 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings and still awaiting his first podium for Ferrari. He has been out-qualified by Leclerc 17 times in 22 appearances.

Ferrari have slipped to fourth in the constructors’ championship and, when asked if the Scuderia can clear his former team Mercedes, who are 53 points ahead, to rescue a runners-up spot, a dejected Hamilton added: “At this rate, with my performance, we don’t (have a chance).

“I have had 22 bad weekends (this season) so I anticipate another couple.”

Hamilton will be back in his Ferrari cockpit in Doha on Friday, where compatriot Norris is bidding to win his maiden world crown.

The British driver will clinch the title if he outscores both Red Bull’s Verstappen and McLaren team-mate Piastri by at least two points across the weekend.