Idrissa Gana Gueye sent off for slapping Everton team-mate Michael Keane

Idrissa Gana Gueye was sent off just 13 minutes into Everton’s match at Manchester United after slapping his own team-mate Michael Keane.

The pair squared up after Gueye’s poor pass inside the box gifted a chance to United skipper Bruno Fernandes, who fired narrowly wide.

Gueye was irate and raised his left hand to slap Keane, with referee Tony Harrington immediately producing a red card, which was confirmed by VAR Paul Howard.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is ushered off the pitch by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Premier League Match Centre said: “The referee’s call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane.”

Even after being dismissed, Gueye had to be restrained by Jordan Pickford before eventually making his way down the tunnel.

It forced David Moyes into a second reshuffle, coming only three minutes after Seamus Coleman’s first Premier League start of the season was ended prematurely through injury.