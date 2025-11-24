I made a huge mistake – Pep Guardiola apologises for cameraman confrontation

Pep Guardiola admits he is “embarrassed and ashamed” of his conduct after confronting a cameraman following Manchester City’s loss at Newcastle on Saturday.

The City manager reacted angrily after he was filmed in close proximity following the final whistle, when he entered the field and was involved in discussions with Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes and the match officials.

Guardiola had been riled by the decision to award what proved Newcastle’s winning goal in the 70th minute at St James’ Park, with City believing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had been fouled.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Guardiola said: “I apologise. I feel embarrassed and ashamed when I see it. I apologised to the cameraman after one second.

“I am who I am – even (after) 1,000 games I’m not perfect a person. I made a huge mistake. What is for sure I defend my team and my club, that’s for sure.”

City return to action as they host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Midfielder Rodri remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Guardiola said: “Not for tomorrow. Not long – we’re in the process that he will be back, (but) we will wait a little bit more to make sure he’s fine.”