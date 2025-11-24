Freddie Steward says viral TikTok dance was meant to be private and not a taunt

Freddie Steward has revealed the TikTok dance by four England stars that has gone viral since the recent New Zealand victory was filmed days before the game and was not intended to taunt the All Blacks.

The footage of Steward, Fin Smith, Henry Pollock and Tommy Freeman performing the choreographed routine to Irish dancing music has attracted 12million views and been liked 1.5million times.

Freeman released the clip after New Zealand had been crushed 33-19 at Allianz Stadium on November 15, accompanied by the caption “Post game feels!”.

Freddie Steward says the TikTok dance was not intended to taunt the All Blacks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Steward insists the routine, which was enforced as a light-hearted fine for breaking squad rules, was never meant to be published on social media.

“This needs to be cleared up. We actually filmed the dance on the Wednesday before the New Zealand Test, but Tommy took it upon itself to upload it after full-time,” England’s full-back said.

“It looked like we were being idiots and being slightly arrogant, so I was a bit p****d off with Tommy.

“The timing was slightly inappropriate but we were just having a laugh. You wouldn’t believe how bored we get sometimes in camp.

“We have a lot of free time in the evenings, we were in the room and thought we’d just have a bit of fun – not intending it to go anywhere. Tommy thought he’d stitch us all up…

“I said to him after he posted it, ‘you’ve blown it now’. It’s one and done. I’m never getting involved again because he’s thrown me under the bus.

“It took more takes than you would believe. It took a while to film – a good 20 minutes. Probably my fault, I’m not the freest mover.

“I’ve never really put myself out there to that extent. To see what has happened on the back of it is crazy. It’s got something like 10 million views, which is mind-blowing. Hopefully good feedback.

“It’s stupid and it is silly but it is putting the game out there and hopefully it’s attracting… I’m not sure who it is attracting but hopefully some new fans and the younger generation.”

Henry Pollock was among the four players who performed the TikTok dance (Mike Egerton/PA)

England have been delivering on the pitch as well as social media with Sunday’s 27-23 victory over Argentina extending their winning run to 11 Tests.

Their next assignment is against Wales at Twickenham on February 7 and they enter the Six Nations amid high expectations that Steward insists should be tempered.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We’ve been on a great run of games, we’ve had a few wins, but we’ve not won anything serious yet,” he said.

“This Six Nations will be a proper test and I have no doubt that when we come in for the Six Nations we’ll be ready to go.”