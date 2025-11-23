Morgan Rogers brace sees Aston Villa come from behind to win at Leeds

Morgan Rogers’ second-half double sealed Aston Villa a 2-1 win at Leeds and lifted his side into the Premier League’s top four.

The England forward cancelled out Lukas Nmecha’s early opener for Leeds soon after the interval before his exquisite free-kick secured Villa a sixth win from their last seven league games.

A fifth defeat in six league matches was a bitter pill to swallow for Leeds, who remain in the relegation zone and had nothing to show for a spirited display, which saw them match their opponents for long periods.

Leeds dropped into the bottom three for the first time this season after Saturday’s results and a second home league defeat of the season heaped further pressure on head coach Daniel Farke.

Eight of Leeds’ 11 points prior to kick-off this season had been won at Elland Road and they made the ideal start, taking an eighth-minute lead after a lengthy VAR decision.

Sean Longstaff’s free-kick was hooked back across goal by Gabriel Gudmundsson and after Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez dropped the ball under pressure from Anton Stach, Ezri Konsa’s attempted clearance rebounded off Nmecha and into the net.

VAR Paul Tierney concluded after a lengthy check that neither Gudmundsson or Stach had been offside.

German midfielder Stach needed treatment after an awkward landing in the build-up to the goal and was replaced by Ao Tanaka soon after.

Villa’s response was muted as Leeds’ intensity restricted them to several half-chances and the home side created the better openings before the break, particularly down their left channel through Noah Okafor and Gudmundsson.

Okafor’s burst into the area was halted by a last-ditch tackle and Gudmundsson’s cut-back after his marauding run was blocked.

Martinez was at full stretch to keep out Brenden Aaronson’s low volley, while Villa’s best chance fell to Ollie Watkins, who flashed a curling effort from 25 yards inches wide.

But Leeds held on to their advantage for less than three minutes of the second half as Rogers got across Jayden Bogle at the near post to turn home his second goal of the season from substitute Donyell Malen’s cross.

Leeds’ response lifted the home fans. Some desperate Villa defending ended Aaronson’s mazy run to the edge of the box and Longstaff fired over the crossbar.

Watkins threatened again when his low shot was parried by Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri and both John McGinn and Malen were off target as Villa looked to capitalise on the shift in momentum.

Rogers fired the visitors ahead in the 75th minute as his superb free-kick on the edge of the box bamboozled Perri, whose positioning appeared to be in question.

Leeds hit back within 60 seconds when Dan James poked home after racing on to Joe Rodon’s long ball, but the Wales winger’s effort struck fellow substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the hand before crossing the goal-line and VAR ruled it out.

Martinez produced a superb save to deny Rodon following a corner, but Leeds fell short again their bid for top-flight survival.