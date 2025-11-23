England complete autumn sweep by holding off Argentina fightback

England were forced to dig deep to amass their 11th consecutive victory with Max Ojomoh instrumental in Argentina’s 27-23 defeat at Allianz Stadium.

A first autumn clean sweep since 2021 hung in the balance until the final whistle as images of the Pumas’ stunning fightback against Scotland a week earlier raced through English minds.

The 17-0 lead built inside 25 minutes was frittered away as tension gripped Twickenham but to continue a theme of the campaign, Steve Borthwick’s men found a way to get over the line.

Henry Slade scores England’s third try (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Henry Slade struck in the 65th minute to calm the nerves with a try that was set up by man-of-the-match Ojomoh, the two-cap inside centre who created another for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and also crossed himself.

Much of the game was played in the air and while England dominated in the first half through the boots of Ben Spencer and George Ford, the tables were turned after the interval.

Freddie Steward came into his own as the aerial bombs rained down and there was a colossal performance from Maro Itoje, but even at 27-16 ahead the hosts were unable to relax with Rodrigo Isgro’s 80th-minute try setting up a nail-biting finale.

Argentina were 10 metres out from the try-line only to lose the line-out with Ben Earl coming away with the ball, saving his side from suffering a first defeat since February.

The drama to come was unthinkable as a George Ford drop-goal and Ojomoh try – made possible by Feyi-Waboso’s challenge for a contestable kick – propelled England 10-0 ahead inside 10 minutes.

Max Ojomoh scores the opening try (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Robust defending then kept a Pumas surge at bay, while the left upright denied a Santiago Carreras penalty that was well tidied up by Itoje.

England’s scrum was already dominating and with referee Pierre Brousset signalling a penalty was imminent, Ford switch right to Ojomoh whose pinpoint kick-pass found Feyi-Waboso at full stride for a classy try.

A thunderous Spencer tackle stopped an Argentina attack in its tracks but the visitors showed their ability to create openings and it was only a pass into Ford’s head that stopped them from scoring.

Fly-half Tomas Albornoz rifled over a long-range penalty and England would have extended their lead had Luke Cowan-Dickie grounded the ball properly after a line-out drive.

It proved to be a costly mistake because five minutes into the second half Argentina struck, igniting their off-loading game to take advantage of a fraying home defence with centre Justo Piccardo enjoying a simple run in.

Argentina’s fightback came up short (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England had cracked too easily and suddenly the Pumas were in the driving seat, a point rammed home when Albornoz landed a penalty.

Tom Curry, Henry Pollock, Will Stuart and Fin Baxter arrived off the bench in the hope of inspiring a resurgence but it was Steward who caught the eye with two towering catches.

The penalty count was clocking up against England and over went three more points from Carreras, but in the 66th minute they hit back when Ojomoh ran hard off a line-out and passed out of the tackle for Slade to cross.

Ford’s penalty appeared to seal the wing only for Isgro to set up the grandstand finish that slipped out of the Pumas’ clutches.