Daniel Farke shares ‘anger’ of Leeds supporters after defeat to Aston Villa

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said he shared the fans’ “anger and disappointment” after a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa left them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Morgan Rogers’ second-half double cancelled out Lukas Nmecha’s early opener to consign Leeds to a fifth defeat in their last five league matches and increase the pressure on their under-fire manager.

Farke said he was unaware a Leeds supporter had been led away by stewards before the final whistle, having got to within several yards of the technical area to berate the German head coach.

“Everyone is disappointed,” Farke said. “I don’t want one change in our supporters. I don’t want them to be happy after (we have lost) and to give some plaudits.

“We have a very passionate fan-base, and this is what we want – it’s a privilege. I don’t want our supporters to change one per cent. They should be angry and disappointed.

“I feel exactly the same, and for that, we would expect it, that it’s like this. I totally understand this.”

During Leeds’ slide into the bottom three, a growing number of Leeds fans have criticised Farke and his tactics.

When asked if he been given any reassurance over his position by Leeds’ hierarchy, he said: “No. We don’t have to speak about this topic, because this is not a topic I think one second about, really not.

“It’s not the question I am worried one second about. If you can’t handle the heat, don’t become a manager of Leeds United.”

Farke said he had few complaints with Leeds’ performance before launching a passionate defence of Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who has also been singled out for criticism by a section of the fan-base.

“We were not scared today to make mistakes,” Farke said. “We were not hiding today. We were brave and went for it. This is how I want a Leeds United side to play, not like it was away at Nottingham (Forest).”

On the criticism of Aaronson, he added: “Is it really like how we want to treat human beings in our society?

“We feel better if we can put our anger on another human being. I don’t like it.”

Villa climbed into the top four after a sixth win in their last seven league games and boss Unai Emery described their recent resurgence as “fantastic”.

Emery said: “Of course, my message is the same. We are not contented to be in the top six, top four.

“Last year we fought for it (a top-four finish) and it’s fantastic being there, or competing for this position. And of course, now we want to do the same.”

Emery hailed match-winner Rogers and said the England forward had been working hard to improve his goals return after notching just his second and third of the season.

“His work today with his goals…but always, he’s playing well,” Emery added. “He’s showing he’s versatile, in a different position. And today, maybe he showed he’s angry to score.”