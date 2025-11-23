5 Ashes questions England need to answer

England are in familiar territory at the start of an Ashes tour of Australia, 1-0 down after a demoralising first Test.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the issues they must now resolve before the series moves on to Brisbane.

How do they keep morale alive?

That fact that the question needs to be asked after six sessions of cricket is an indication of just how painful the loss in Perth felt but three unscheduled days off will be a challenge. The local newspapers will make uncomfortable reading and the early talk of enjoying the wider experience of touring Australia may be easier said than done, with thousands of crestfallen England fans teeming around the city and even more chipper home fans. The favoured pastime of golf has been a bugbear for some critics but the management will be aware that keeping spirits up is one of their most important tasks.

Should Test team stop off in Canberra?

England have the option to face the pink Kookaburra in a warm-up game next weekend. (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England decided early in their planning not to take Cricket Australia up on their offer of a two-day day/night warm-up against the Prime Minister’s XI. Instead, Andrew Flintoff’s Lions will be heading to the Manuka Oval. Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan is one of several pundits who have publicly called for a rethink, insisting the early finish means the senior side must now make use of the extra practice. A couple of squad members who did not play may head to the capital but it feels unlike this regime to U-turn and send a senior delegation. It would be brave of any player to request a spot in the game but there is a sound argument that the extra exposure would be beneficial. Does anyone feel ready to make that call?

Do they stick with troubled top order?

Zak Crawley failed to score a run in the opening Test (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Zak Crawley is no stranger to scrutiny over the course of his England career, but kicking off the biggest series in years with two ducks and two first-over dismissals must have knocked the opener. England have been absolutely steadfast in their support of a player whose feast-or-famine record errs too often towards the latter but they sorely need a payback. Ollie Pope seems safe given he top-scored in the game with 79, though he also gave away two hard-earned starts very softly. Jacob Bethell is the designated spare batter but a knock of 44 for the Lions on Sunday, against a CA XI, was not quite enough to push his case. If Crawley fails again at the Gabba, keep an eye on Lions opener Ben McKinney.

Is Root in need of a rethink?

Joe Root, centre, will be eager to get on top of Australia (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Not everyone will like to hear it, but a radical re-appraisal of the entire ‘Bazball’ playbook is simply not on the agenda after three-and-a-half years of total buy-in. But one man more than any other may choose to put his membership on hold. Joe Root has 13,551 Test runs – more than any other active cricketer, or any Englishman who has played the game – but needs to conquer conditions Down Under. No hundreds and an average of 33.33 in 29 innings on Australian soil does not do him justice and his second dismissal in Perth, flashing away from his body in a pivotal period, was irresponsible. He is a serious thinker and will surely look again at tweaking his technical approach to suit conditions.

Rinse and repeat or rest and rotate?

Josh Tongue has a chance of featuring in Brisbane (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

England’s five-pronged pace attack looked fearsome on Friday and supine on Saturday but any changes will be minor. Nottinghamshire’s Josh Tongue seems the likeliest addition, with an attacking approach that could suit the vagaries of day/night games. Could Mark Wood make way or will the break recharge his batteries sufficiently to go full tilt? Shoaib Bashir’s spin may not come into the equation until Adelaide.