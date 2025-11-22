Sporting news in brief

CRICKET: Bangladesh need just four more wickets on the final day of the second Test against Ireland in Dhaka to wrap up a 2-0 series win.

Fifties from Shadman Islam (78), Mominul Haque (87) and Mushfiqur Rahim (53 not out) helped the Tigers to 297 for four declared in their second innings, setting Ireland an unlikely 509 to tie the series.

Taijul Islam led the way with three for 55 as Bangladesh steadily chipped away at Ireland, who closed on 176 for six, at least having the consolation of forcing the contest into a fifth day.