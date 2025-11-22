Max Ojomoh to consign himself to his room to prepare for England chance

Max Ojomoh will become “Billy No Mates” to ensure he is ready for his Allianz Stadium debut when England face Argentina on Sunday.

Ojomoh only learned on Friday that he would be winning his second cap after Fraser Dingwall’s side strain forced a midfield rejig that sees the Bath centre deployed alongside Henry Slade.

Watching from the stands will be his father Steve, who won 12 England caps from 1994-98 but was unable to attend his Test debut against the United States in Washington in July.

First called up to a senior squad by Eddie Jones in 2021, the 25-year-old described by defence coach Richard Wigglesworth as an “elite level attacker” has had to show patience to make his Twickenham bow.

Now that it has arrived, he insists it is time to deliver.

“I had the same for my Premiership debut with Bath – I felt like I was fighting for ages and then I got into the team,” Ojomoh said.

“I felt like I took to it like a duck to water because I’d waited that long and I’d seen the process in my head. I’m hoping it’s the same here.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ve been in many camps. I’ve trained against the best at Bath and England and now I get to play against the best.

“I was pretty excited when I heard I was in but then realised I needed to get myself in the right mental space to play.

“Normally, if you know you’re playing on the weekend, you’ve got from Monday to Saturday to get ready. This time it was, ‘OK, it’s Friday, let’s go’. I’m happy to be here, but I need to put a performance in now.

“The lads actually won’t see me. I will be in my room – Billy No Mates. There are some good games of rugby on so I’ll be watching those and I’ve got some clips I asked one of the analysts to get for me.

“I’m a bit of nerd when it comes to analysing the opposition, so I will go through them and make my notes and prepare mentally for the game.”

Ojomoh was a try-scorer for Bath as they defeated Leicester in the 2025 Prem final (David Davies/PA)

Maro Itoje noted Ojomoh’s “swagger” around camp as he backed the Test rookie to shine against Argentina and for England’s new inside centre composure is essential if he is to perform.

“I’m pretty comfortable in my own skin and I don’t let emotion affect my performance,” Ojomoh said.

“It is a game of rugby, 15 on 15. I would like to think there are specific patterns that keep repeating themselves so I just try and stay as level as possible.

“If that’s what swagger is then fine, I’ve got it, but it’s not something that I try and strive for. I try and enjoy the game and stay pretty level through it.”